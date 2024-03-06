BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Up to $26.54

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $28.00. BOX shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 918,202 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

BOX Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,020,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,532,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

