BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.0 million-$263.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.0 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.530-1.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 4,455,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,833. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.81, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 201.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

