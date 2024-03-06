Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider John Richards Buys 50,000 Shares

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider John Richards bought 50,000 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,883.49).

Brickability Group Price Performance

Shares of Brickability Group stock traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65.77 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. Brickability Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($0.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £208.96 million, a P/E ratio of 727.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRCK

About Brickability Group

(Get Free Report)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.