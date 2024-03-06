Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider John Richards Buys 50,000 Shares

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider John Richards bought 50,000 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,883.49).
Brickability Group Price Performance
Shares of Brickability Group stock traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65.77 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. Brickability Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($0.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £208.96 million, a P/E ratio of 727.78 and a beta of 1.36.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
