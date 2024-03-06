Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Brightcove
Brightcove Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
See Also
