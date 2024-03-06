BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTSG. Guggenheim began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 2.2 %

BTSG opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.