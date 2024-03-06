Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Craig Hallum

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 160,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.34 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

