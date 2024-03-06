Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $127.00

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday.

AVAV opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $86.69 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

