Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $113.57

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $120.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

