Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $55.86

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

