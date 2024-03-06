Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$116.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$117.37 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$118.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3406308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

