Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target at $50.50

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Capri by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 185,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 90,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Capri by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Capri by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,957,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,733,000 after buying an additional 523,796 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

