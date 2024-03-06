Brokerages Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) PT at $20.00

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of research firms have commented on CVBF. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,014,000 after buying an additional 176,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after buying an additional 1,861,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 594,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,244,000 after buying an additional 1,204,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CVBF opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.16.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
