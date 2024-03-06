Brokerages Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) PT at $20.00

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CVBF. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,014,000 after buying an additional 176,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after buying an additional 1,861,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 594,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,244,000 after buying an additional 1,204,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

