Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $27.94

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,066. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

