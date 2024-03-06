Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $27.94

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,066. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.