Brokers Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EDIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

