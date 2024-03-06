Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 3.47%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFXT opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 12,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.61%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

