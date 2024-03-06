Brokers Offer Predictions for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

ACHC opened at $84.73 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -338.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

