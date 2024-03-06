Brokers Offer Predictions for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

MEG opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 635,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 215,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

