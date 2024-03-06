Brokers Set Expectations for MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

