BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.50

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BRP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. FMR LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,558 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 1,272,353 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,586,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BRP Group by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 676,337 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BRP Group by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 538,472 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

