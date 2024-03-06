BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 12.4% in February

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

BRP Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

