BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTCTW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,025. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

