BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ:BTCTW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,025. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About BTC Digital
