Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Position Reduced by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

