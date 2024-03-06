Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 437,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 1.3 %

BNR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 49,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,474. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth $119,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 479,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 1,169.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

