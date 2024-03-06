Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.25% of Business First Bancshares worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after buying an additional 569,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 37.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,000. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFST. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 3,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $565.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.