BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. 90,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,975. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

