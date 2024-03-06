BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

