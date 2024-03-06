BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.43.

BWXT opened at $104.84 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,762,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,280,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 100.5% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 59.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,271,000 after buying an additional 262,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

