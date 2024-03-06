California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

