Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 322,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

See Also

