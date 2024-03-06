Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.090-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.09-$3.15 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CPB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. 3,483,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

