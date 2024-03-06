CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) vs. Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xometry and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 1 2 0 2.67 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xometry presently has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 82.48%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than CannaSys.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $463.41 million 1.62 -$67.47 million ($1.40) -11.82 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Xometry and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CannaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -14.56% -17.34% -8.37% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xometry beats CannaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves defense, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, robotics, government and education, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

