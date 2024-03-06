Capricor Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.94. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

