Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Shares Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Free Report) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,481 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Capstone Green Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGRN. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 198.1% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 84,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy Price Performance

CGRN remained flat at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.27.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.