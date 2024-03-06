Cardano Price Hits $0.73 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $25.73 billion and $1.88 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.70 or 0.05746257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00060882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00023441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00022345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,489,256,798 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.