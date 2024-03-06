Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CCIF stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, insider Lauren Michelle Basmadjian acquired 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,518 shares of company stock worth $98,151.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
