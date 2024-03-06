Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 17,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other news, insider Lauren Michelle Basmadjian purchased 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,518 shares of company stock worth $98,151.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.