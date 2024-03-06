Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on March 29th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Carter’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

