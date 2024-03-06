Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Stock Position Raised by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,747 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 4.63% of Cartica Acquisition worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

CITE remained flat at $11.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.