Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Cavco Industries worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVCO opened at $366.54 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $380.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

