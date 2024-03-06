CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

CECO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CECO stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 343,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $694.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $4,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $5,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $2,363,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $306,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

