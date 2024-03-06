Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.18

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 107760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
