Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.18

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 107760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.