Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $41.44

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $44.04. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 39,714 shares trading hands.

LEU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $627.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 116,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 168,425 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

