Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRNT

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.48. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.