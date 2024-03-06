Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Position Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Certara by 584.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Certara by 121.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Certara by 14,940.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CERT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

