CES Energy Solutions Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$4.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

