ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

