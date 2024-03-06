Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $204,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $478,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

CHKP stock opened at $157.84 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

