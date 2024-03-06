Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

