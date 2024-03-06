Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Update

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 509,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.33. The company had a trading volume of 170,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,263. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

