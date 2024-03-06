Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 459,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Chorus Aviation Trading Down 1.0 %
Chorus Aviation stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.