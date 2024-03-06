Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 459,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 1.0 %

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

